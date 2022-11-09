BBNaija’s Tega and Emmanuel set tongues wagging as their bedroom moment surfaces

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Ex BBNaija housemates, Tega and Emmanuel have stirred reactions from social media users with a suggestive photo.

The socialites recently linked up and had a good time together, but they also took pictures which made netizens think that there is something going on between the duo.

Tega took a photo while she was lying on the bed with her colleague, Emmanuel, and they appeared comfortable in each other’s company.

God is with us”, the picture was captioned.

In reaction, the_hotstew wrote; It’s giving sugar mummy and boy boy 🌚🌚

queensusz; Two [email protected]

legend.zino_; What’s wrong with this ?

its_pinky_pls; Tega Na Emmanuel turn e reach

In reaction, itsdoris_hyacinth wrote; Lmaooo Emmanuel is who we all thought Cross was

its__audreyy; you know sometimes we just have to be forced to remember some names

_smiles_xo; Woh… no be me go type wetin Dey your mind.. Dey go front abeg.. ike gwuru😤

rita_of_grace; These ones want attention! Nobody is talking about them or remembering them ni!

thatbeardediboboy; Dem wan trend!! If she like make she open leg too join e no concern us next!!!

