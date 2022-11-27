TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Why I can’t marry a lady above 26 years”…

“Why do some men set such boundaries?” – Leaked…

Na the wife ex – Moment groom attacked man who sprayed him money…

“Before your son brings another son as his spouse, wake up” – Bishop Oyedepo tells parents (Video)

News
By Ezie Innocent

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church, has spoken out against same-sex marriage and urged parents to wake up.

During today’s Sunday service, the clergyman advised his congregation to wake up from their slumber.

According to the pastor, if it is not given enough attention, many people may end up introducing their gender as their spouse.

READ ALSO

“Nigeria took my parents from me” – Lady mourns…

Photo Story: Pastor donates mini estate, car to Deborah…

He said,

“Before your son will bring another son as his wife, wake up.

I want to introduce my spouse to you and you will ask, ‘Where is she”?

However, Bishop Oyedepo prayed that such wouldn’t be the case of his members.

“You will never suffer that assault in your life. IJN”.

Watch him speak below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Why I can’t marry a lady above 26 years” – Man reveals…

“Why do some men set such boundaries?” – Leaked chat between…

Na the wife ex – Moment groom attacked man who sprayed him money at his wedding…

Single mom regrets giving up 3-year-old daughter for adoption to please…

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike share romantic moment ahead of white wedding in…

Genevieve Nnaji makes first public appearance after months of reportedly…

Why I am not thinking of marriage at my age – Actor, Timini Egbuson reveals

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Before your son brings another son as his spouse, wake up” – Bishop…

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family photos (Video)

Ademola’s inauguration: Davido steps out in style for the first time since his…

Single mother who works as maid reveals how she miraculously met her wealthy…

“The most important thing in my life is gone” – Ese Eriata tearfully mourns mom

IVD returns to Instagram, makes suicidal threats over his kids

Why I rejected my baby daddy’s marriage proposal after dating for 8 years…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More