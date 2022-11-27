“Before your son brings another son as his spouse, wake up” – Bishop Oyedepo tells parents (Video)

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church, has spoken out against same-sex marriage and urged parents to wake up.

During today’s Sunday service, the clergyman advised his congregation to wake up from their slumber.

According to the pastor, if it is not given enough attention, many people may end up introducing their gender as their spouse.

He said,

“Before your son will bring another son as his wife, wake up.

I want to introduce my spouse to you and you will ask, ‘Where is she”?

However, Bishop Oyedepo prayed that such wouldn’t be the case of his members.

“You will never suffer that assault in your life. IJN”.

Watch him speak below: