Blossom Chukwujekwu pens note of gratitude as he clocks new age

Popular Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu has gone online to glorify his maker for making him see another year.

The thespian who recently married a new wife following his separation with ex wife, Maureen Esisi, detailed how the Lord has been guiding him all through his life.

He also shared dashing images of himself in a suit to mark his new age.

He wrote:

“+1

From the Day I was born to this moment… All I have seen is… Your love & Faithfulness. Every step I have taken.. Every move I am making.. It is your mighty hand… Guiding me through. You are My God. You know my name. You saved my life. You fill my life with your love. Lord I am grateful”.