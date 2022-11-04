Blossom Chukwujekwu pens note of gratitude as he clocks new age

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu has gone online to glorify his maker for making him see another year.

The thespian who recently married a new wife following his separation with ex wife, Maureen Esisi, detailed how the Lord has been guiding him all through his life.

He also shared dashing images of himself in a suit to mark his new age.

He wrote:

“+1
From the Day I was born to this moment… All I have seen is… Your love & Faithfulness. Every step I have taken.. Every move I am making.. It is your mighty hand… Guiding me through. You are My God. You know my name. You saved my life. You fill my life with your love. Lord I am grateful”.

