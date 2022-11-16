Bobrisky reveals his one major purpose in life

Bobrisky has taken to Instagram to reveal his sole purpose.

In an Instagram post, Bobrisky claimed that his only goal in life is to snatch people’s husbands and dump them after they’ve been used.

The cross-dresser continued to brag about his body by adding a fire emoji to his social media posts about his antics with his lovers, who he claims are married men.

Bobrisky wrote in the now-deleted Instagram post;

“I have one purpose in life ask me what it is? To snatch people husband after using them I’m gonna dump them. “

“See body now”.

See his post below:



In other news, A young lady that goes by the handle @stella26970 posted a short video showing how she and her lover looked when the boyfriend had nothing.

The lady’s guy came on screen seconds into the TikTok video, looking all dapper in a nicer set of clothes as they cruised in a car.