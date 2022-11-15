My boyfriend gives me $17,000 monthly – Bobrisky brags

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has alleged that his boyfriend gives him $17,000 every month.

Bobrisky revealed this in response to a critic who had stated that Bobrisky’s boyfriend is a stingy man.

The human barbie doll had earlier said that his man gives him $7k monthly just for feeding and a fan replied; ‘Lover He is stingy’.

Countering this, Bobrisky gave a breakdown of the monthly allowance he receives for feeding, shopping, fuel and other things.

“How much is d monthly feeding money your boyfriend give you monthly ? Mine is $7k

He’s not dear, feeding money alone is $7k. Hair is $5k monthly Fuel and shopping is $5k

If a man I don’t have kids for he’s spending dis monthly i should be grateful,” he wrote.

