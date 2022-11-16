TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady divorces husband one month into marriage because he insisted…

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” – Woman who…

Why I’m scared of men who want to remain celibate until…

“I stayed when he had nothing” – Lady shares transformation clip of her, boyfriend in a car

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A young lady that goes by the handle @stella26970 posted a short video showing how she and her lover looked when the boyfriend had nothing.

The lady’s guy came on screen seconds into the TikTok video, looking all dapper in a nicer set of clothes as they cruised in a car.

At the start of the viral video, the lovers took a photo in a room that looked somewhat rough and bland.

READ ALSO

Lady cries bitterly after boyfriend of 5 years dumped her…

Man dumps girlfriend days after telling her ‘you mean the…

Watch the video below:

@stella26970

♬ Mother my Mother – Trap Remix – Kvng Vinci

Many praised the lady for being patient enough at a time when others would not stay in a relationship with a poor man.

TheinfoNG compiled some of the reactions below:

vienaseth said: “And now we coming for him.”

Mayberlynne said: “Now wait until he finds the woman of his dreams.”
“You were nothing too.”

kateshawing said: “You stayed for his future money.”

@3sham6 said: “Atleast he had brains and dreams but some have nothing.”

user5689350298875 said: “You stay because you saw he had a vision. Please don’t stay when somebody don’t have a vision or they can’t figure their future.”

Gabriella 256 said: “Y’all I stayed and he still has nothing I’m running for my life.”

Miss Queen said: “But l can see there he had couch you people are sitting on.”

Oluwalana Sunday Samuel said: “Now that he has something, what do you have?”

Kelvin.Carl’s said: “Every man has the potential the lucky woman notices the man near the finish line.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady divorces husband one month into marriage because he insisted she signs off…

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” – Woman who claims to be…

Why I’m scared of men who want to remain celibate until they get married…

Mr Ibu’s daughter announces end of her marriage, reveals why she ended…

“Money isn’t everything” – Reactions as Temi Otedola hints at her mother…

Freddie Leonard’s wife slams lady who said her marriage might end up like…

Cover or fence the pool – Fans react as Kizz Daniel gives tour of his…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I stayed when he had nothing” – Lady shares transformation…

‘I’ll not give up’ – Omoni Oboli shares epic throwback photo to motivate fans

“I pray they don’t kill me with nack” – Wizkid cries out…

Moment Tinubu almost said ‘God bless PDP’ during APC Campaign Flag-Off

Blackface calls out Wizkid, Burna Boy, claims they sampled his song without…

I don’t know how to prepare it – Nigerian lady cries out to lover after his mum…

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” – Woman who claims to be…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More