“I stayed when he had nothing” – Lady shares transformation clip of her, boyfriend in a car

A young lady that goes by the handle @stella26970 posted a short video showing how she and her lover looked when the boyfriend had nothing.

The lady’s guy came on screen seconds into the TikTok video, looking all dapper in a nicer set of clothes as they cruised in a car.

At the start of the viral video, the lovers took a photo in a room that looked somewhat rough and bland.

Many praised the lady for being patient enough at a time when others would not stay in a relationship with a poor man.

TheinfoNG compiled some of the reactions below:

vienaseth said: “And now we coming for him.”

Mayberlynne said: “Now wait until he finds the woman of his dreams.”

“You were nothing too.”

kateshawing said: “You stayed for his future money.”

@3sham6 said: “Atleast he had brains and dreams but some have nothing.”

user5689350298875 said: “You stay because you saw he had a vision. Please don’t stay when somebody don’t have a vision or they can’t figure their future.”

Gabriella 256 said: “Y’all I stayed and he still has nothing I’m running for my life.”

Miss Queen said: “But l can see there he had couch you people are sitting on.”

Oluwalana Sunday Samuel said: “Now that he has something, what do you have?”

Kelvin.Carl’s said: “Every man has the potential the lucky woman notices the man near the finish line.”