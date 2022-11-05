Corp member donates two incubators, blood bank refrigerator to Kogi hospital

A medical doctor partaking in the National Youth Service (NYSC) program donated medical equipment to a hospital in Kogi state.

Dr. Victor Nelson, a corp member, raised funds and purchased two neonatal incubators as well as a blood ban refrigerator.

He gave them to the government medical center in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, Kogi state.

This was made known on Twitter by a doctor known as @vivadaraa, who shared photos on her account.

She urged the appropriate authorities to recognize and support Dr. Nelson for his contributions to the state and the health sector.

In her words; ”I really don’t know why this type of news never makes it to the internet But i will bring it here because, this is heroic!!! This doctor single handedly sourced for funds to provide 2 neonatal incubators and A blood bank refrigerator in Kabba Bunu, Kogi state where he was posted to serve after he had a had time managing certain patients because the entire local government doesn’t have a blood bank,like an entire local government 😭,no blood bank or incubators God abeg oh.

This pictures were taken the officials came to commission the project.Dr Victor Na God go bless you. Dr. Victor Nelson is just a young nigerian doctor who believes that together we can all make our country a better place for all of us. I hope he gets celebrated for this act of service to humanity 🙏

I pray you get the accolades you deserve dear colleague, I pray this country doesn’t frustrate you out. I pray you have more reasons to invest your service to humanity, I pray you get recognitions beyond your imagination because you are a hero. He deserve a national award for real👏”

See her post below: