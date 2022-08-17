NYSC Applauds Court For Sentencing Corps Member To Jail (Read Full Story)

The Management of the National Youth Sevice Corps, NYSC, has reacted to the conviction of one Christopher Adetuberu, over cybercrime related issues.

The NYSC management also wants members to know that it would never shield anyone who gets themselves involved in criminal activities.

It was reported earlier that the 28-year-old NYSC member currently serving in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, Adetuberu was arrested by the Ilorin Zonal Command Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He was nabbed over offences bordering on cyber-enabled crime in Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital.

Adetuberu, who hails from Ilesha, Ilesha West Local Government Area of Osun State was arrested at Ogele area of Eyenkorin, Ilorin.

He was on Thursday jailed by Justice Ibrahim Yusuf of a Kwara State High Court in Ilorin. He received a two year sentence fraud-related offences otherwise known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’.

The NYSC backed the court ruling, insisting that it would serve as a deterrent to other members of the Scheme and Nigerian youths in general, who may want to engage in such criminal activity.