Cynthia Morgan accuses DJ Cuppy of lying about her dad gifting her £5m house

Popular singer, Cynthia Morgan, has discreetly labelled DJ Cuppy a liar after she revealed that she received a country home as a birthday gift from her wealthy father, Femi Otedola.
Dj Cuppy had celebrated her 30th birthday on the 11th of November and had received a gift from her dad.
Her billionaire dad gifted her a country home in the United kingdom worth five million pounds.
Cynthia Morgan, better known as Madrina, responded by alleging that Cuppy and her father had arranged the lie.
She used a social media term known as a “cap,” which is used to accuse someone of lying about something.
Morgan wrote, ”Dj Cappy has turned her dad into a cap-tain”.
See reactions gathered from social media users;
