Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi is dead

By Ezie Innocent

The son of popular Nigerian musician David Adeleke, also known as Davido, and his fiance, Chioma Rowland, has died just days after the couple celebrated his third birthday.

The tragic death occurred on Monday, October 31. Ifeanyi died by drowning at his dad’s Banana Island home. He was rushed to Evercare Hospital in Lekki where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The couple had gone to Ibadan for a family gathering yesterday and had left Ifeanyi with his minders, who are baffled as to how he entered the pool without being noticed and drowned.

A source who spoke under anonymity revealed that the young boy drowned and by the time he was rushed to the hospital, it was too late. “The boy was inside water for too long and they pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital,” the source said.

“By the time they rushed him to Lagoon Hospital it was already too late,” the source added.

We learned that several people were arrested at Davido’s House at the time of the incident.

A distraught and inconsolable Davido was removed from Evercare Hospital and taken to his father’s house where he remains at press time.

