“Ifeanyi must marry me immediately” – Lady caught on tape tying a man spiritually with love charm (Video)

A Nigerian woman has stunned many with the length she will go to find the man that will marry her.

She was seen on camera tying one Ifeanyi, an unknown man with a love charm so that he would only focus on her.

As she ordered Ifeanyi to love her, the woman who was acting by the instruction of a spiritualist tied two lizards together with a thread.

She said that whatever any man or woman is saying or requesting from him, he would not listen to them, rather it is only her request he would attend to.

The lady who was speaking Igbo kept repeating the words the spiritualist was instructing her to say.

She said that no man or woman will come between them, he will love her alone. She stressed that he must marry her immediately and love her unconditionally.

Twitter user, @AfamDeluxo shared the video with the caption; ”Dear men & women,

Please, be careful because December is around the corner, & people are going to places to spiritually manipulate their crush, ex, etc into marrying them. I heard there is a popular tree in Ayamelu where they tie people spiritually.”

Watch the video below:

Dear men & women, Please, be careful because December is around the corner, & people are going to places to spiritually manipulate their crush, ex, etc into marrying them. I heard there is a popular tree in Ayamelu where they tie people spiritually. pic.twitter.com/gdFiDCezfM — Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa azụ 🇨🇮 (@AfamDeluxo) October 23, 2022

