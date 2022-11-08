TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man sells properties to travel with wife only for her to reach…

Why I die in all my movies – Actor Deyemi opens up

Man fumes at heavily pregnant wife, sends her packing after she…

Davido breaks silence following death of son, Ifeanyi, unfollows 4 people

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ever since the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, there has been no word or action from the singer until now where he recently deleted some posts on his Instagram page.

At a glance, one would notice that he has deleted his highlights with giant sports brand PUMA, as well as his AWAY festival highlights.

Previously, details of the festival were pinned on to his page page, which took the top three spots, but they have also been deleted, and what is left now is a photo of himself and two of his late son Ifeanyi’s on top. He also unfollowed four people on IG.

READ ALSO

Why I die in all my movies – Actor Deyemi opens up

Having s*x on first date doesn’t make you cheap…

It is obvious that the family is still shaken by the loss and netizens sympathized and urged him to stay strong through this trying time.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man sells properties to travel with wife only for her to reach UK, file for…

Why I die in all my movies – Actor Deyemi opens up

Man fumes at heavily pregnant wife, sends her packing after she caught him with…

Mr Ibu’s daughter shares heartwarming love story with American lover

Lady dumps boyfriend who set up business instead of giving her the money for…

Wahala as main chic and side chic meet at boyfriend’s place on his birthday…

“I’m pregnant for him” – Lady cries as she begs husband’s side chic…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Davido breaks silence following death of son, Ifeanyi, unfollows 4 people

He gave you Lexus as goodbye gift – Blogger accuses woman who ‘rejected’ Ooni’s…

Laycon celebrates birthday with dapper suit and tie photos

Wahala as main chic and side chic meet at boyfriend’s place on his birthday…

Man calls out his ex-wife for trying to indoctrinate their 5-year-old son to…

Lady dumps boyfriend who set up business instead of giving her the money for…

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and wife celebrate daughter, Jeweluchi’s 6th birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More