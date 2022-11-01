Davido’s late mum rescued my son inside swimming pool years ago –…

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

The Orangun of Oke-Ila Orangun in Osun State and friend of the Adeleke family, Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin has expressed his grief over Davido’s loss.

He also narrated that it was Davido’s late Mother, Late Dr Mrs Veronica Adeleke that rescued his own son from drowning and yet nobody was available to do the same for her grandson.

In his post he said:

“Amen and Amen. So sad, it was David’s mummy, Late Dr Mrs Veronica Adeleke that rescued my own son inside the swimming pool, some twenty five years ago. I am sad, what Veronica did for my son years back, nobody, I mean nobody to play that same role for Veronica’s grandson, Ifeanyi!!! Who are we to query God, may his soul rest in peace and may Veronica’s soul continue to rest in peace. Fantastic woman!”

