Destined kids’ Rejoice Iwueze shares first video after marriage

Rejoice Ewueze, the lead vocalist of the Destined kids’ song group has shared first video after her wedding.

Rejoice got the internet buzzing when she shared her plans of getting married to her husband, Oladapo Temitayo Samuel.

Shortly after their wedding, she shared a lovely video of herself and her husband, imploring people to go to church.

In the couple’s words,

“Sunday is here again and all we are saying is go to church.”

Fans took to the comment section to congratulate the couple again and gushed over how much they love the couple.

@kemlaughs said, “Must be nice to have a husband😁.”

@abbiezak said, “Congrats dear, you made my childhood ❤️😍🦋💕.”

@chinazastella said, “An understanding partner indeed🥰.”

Watch video below: