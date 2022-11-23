“Divorce isn’t something to celebrate. It is failure” – Justin Dean says after Korra Obidi took to Facebook to celebrate

Justin Dean, the ex husband of Korra Obidi, has stated that a divorce is not something to jubilate over after she took to social media to celebrate their divorce.

It would be recalled that her ex husband was the one who who had taken to social media to announce he was divorcing Korra.

However, now, he has stated that divorce is ‘failure’ and should not be something to be celebrated.

Justin also insinuated that his ex wife lacked the necessary skills to maintain a marriage.

“I will raise my daughters in such a way that they have the skills necessary to maintain a marriage,” he stated.

He added: “Because marriage is work. It’s not something that you go in thinking, ‘Oh, if it doesn’t work out, I’ll just get divorced. I’ll just move on to the next thing in life’. If you have that kind of mentality it’s almost more like a transaction. It’s like this person is going to elevate me in one way in life and when it no longer works I’ll just divorce them and do it again.”

Watch him speak below;