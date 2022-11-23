TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Which kind yansh be this?” – Ini Edo dragged…

“I started seeing magg0ts” – Lady shares…

“I have never laughed this hard in a long time” – Nkechi…

“Divorce isn’t something to celebrate. It is failure” – Justin Dean says after Korra Obidi took to Facebook to celebrate

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Justin Dean, the ex husband of Korra Obidi, has stated that a divorce is not something to jubilate over after she took to social media to celebrate their divorce.

It would be recalled that her ex husband was the one who who had taken to social media to announce he was divorcing Korra.

However, now, he has stated that divorce is ‘failure’ and should not be something to be celebrated.

READ ALSO

Korra Obidi excited as her divorce gets finalized (Video)

“Respect your body, no serious man will take you as wife” –…

Justin also insinuated that his ex wife lacked the necessary skills to maintain a marriage.

I will raise my daughters in such a way that they have the skills necessary to maintain a marriage,” he stated.

He added: “Because marriage is work. It’s not something that you go in thinking, ‘Oh, if it doesn’t work out, I’ll just get divorced. I’ll just move on to the next thing in life’. If you have that kind of mentality it’s almost more like a transaction. It’s like this person is going to elevate me in one way in life and when it no longer works I’ll just divorce them and do it again.”

Watch him speak below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Which kind yansh be this?” – Ini Edo dragged as she shows off…

“I started seeing magg0ts” – Lady shares heartbreaking story…

“I have never laughed this hard in a long time” – Nkechi Blessing gushes…

“I don finish am, he sweet pass my husband” – Married lady…

“Divorce isn’t something to celebrate. It is failure” – Justin…

“I go nod you enter c0ma” – Man warns girlfriend as she storms…

Regina Daniels left speechless as husband gifts her N10million for being…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Why I can’t have only one boyfriend – BBNaija star, Angel reveals

“He threatened me with poison whenever I refuse him” –…

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike to have their white wedding this weekend in…

“Age is disturbing her” – Uche Ebere slams Lilian Afegbai for saying…

Dad left baffled as he catches daughter twerking up a storm at wedding (Video)

Man recounts how a lady’s sense of entitlement ended her relationship

Any man who doesn’t own house, car before marriage doesn’t have a…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More