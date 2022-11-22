TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I’m MRS LEONARD, Allow me to Re-introduce Myself ”- Peggy Ovire…

My newly married friend organised baby shower for me not knowing…

“I can beat my chest to say my husband doesn’t…

“Do am if e easy” – Lady ecstatic as she celebrates graduating with 3rd class degree (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A lady has expressed great excitement as she graduates from Nnamdi Azikiwe University with a third class degree.

The excited graduate took to social media to reveal her class of degree to all and sundry.

She boasted about graduating with a third class degree and challenged those who think it was easy to go do it also.

READ ALSO

“Guys don’t want to date me because I’m deaf” – Pretty lady…

Lady discovers her ‘rich’ fiancé lives in uncompleted…

The young lady who goes by the name Chisom, excitedly flaunted her certificate to show that it was written ‘pass’.

Although it is the usual tradition among people to celebrate graduating with a first class or second class upper degree, Chisom seems clearly happy over having graduated at all.

Watch the video below;

Social media users have commended her courage as the congratulate her on graduating successfully.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I’m MRS LEONARD, Allow me to Re-introduce Myself ”- Peggy Ovire gushes…

My newly married friend organised baby shower for me not knowing her husband is…

“I can beat my chest to say my husband doesn’t womanize”…

“I have never laughed this hard in a long time” – Nkechi Blessing gushes…

“Remember you are a mother” – Regina Daniels gets dragged as she shares…

Regina Daniels left speechless as husband gifts her N10million for being…

Man converts to Islam to marry his Muslim lover

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Do am if e easy” – Lady ecstatic as she celebrates graduating with…

“Happy 3 years anniversary to me” – Hardworking student…

I had exotic car and 3 apartments in Nigeria, but I now live in one-room in…

Young man floods his room with tears while begging his girlfriend to take him…

“I go nod you enter c0ma” – Man warns girlfriend as she storms…

“Guys don’t want to date me because I’m deaf” – Pretty lady laments (Video)

“Enjoy your hard-earned money before your maker calls” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More