“Do am if e easy” – Lady ecstatic as she celebrates graduating with 3rd class degree (Video)

A lady has expressed great excitement as she graduates from Nnamdi Azikiwe University with a third class degree.

The excited graduate took to social media to reveal her class of degree to all and sundry.

She boasted about graduating with a third class degree and challenged those who think it was easy to go do it also.

The young lady who goes by the name Chisom, excitedly flaunted her certificate to show that it was written ‘pass’.

Although it is the usual tradition among people to celebrate graduating with a first class or second class upper degree, Chisom seems clearly happy over having graduated at all.

Watch the video below;

Social media users have commended her courage as the congratulate her on graduating successfully.