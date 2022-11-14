“Guys in their 30s are showing us pepper” – Uriel Oputa says she is now attracted to older men

Popular reality star, Uriel Oputa has stated that she’s now attracted to men who are older than her since men in their 30s are now becoming difficult to be with.

According to the ex BBNaija star, she didn’t use to be interested in older, single guys, but she’d have to change her preference since guys within her age range are showing her ‘pepper’.

“It’s funny I never used to be attracted to older single guys. But now the guys my age range 30s are showing us pepper back to back,” Uriel wrote on her Instagram story on Monday, November 14.

“Let me go and ask my aunties if their classmates are single. Everyday pepper pepper Ah Ah. My guys cool o down,” she added.

