TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido and Chioma display public affection as they dazzle in…

“I can’t talk money with you if you haven’t made $100M this year”…

Man screams in fear as female photographer suddenly goes into…

“I am in search of 650 million to get Kylie Jenner’s type of mansion” – Bobrisky reveals

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular cross dresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye aka Bobrisky has revealed his latest desire to his many adoring fans.

The controversial human barbie doll took to his social media page to reveal that he has a deep desire to build the sort of mansion Kylie Jenner had built.

He revealed that he would be needing a whooping sum of six hundred and fifty million to turn his desire to reality.

READ ALSO

Singer Johnny Drille shares his mobile number publicly to…

“I never got the HIV via intercourse, I’m still a virgin” –…

Bobrisky wrote:

“I’m looking for about 650,000,000 like dis. My head is hot. I’m copying everything in Kylie Jenner new Mansio in my new home in pinnock. God help me.

To get everything in Kylie home it will cost me over 120million. When i gave my boyfriend d bills he said babe I’m out.

You can’t be out hunny… we die here. I want to put all dis Lekki girls in their place finally. Wait for me. I will rather take my time and make you all proud than to rush everything”

Kylie Jenner’s luxury mansion boasts of 7 bedrooms and 14 baths, its own movie theatre, a swimming pool, and 4 guest houses.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido and Chioma display public affection as they dazzle in matching outfits…

“I can’t talk money with you if you haven’t made $100M this year” — Burna Boy…

Man screams in fear as female photographer suddenly goes into trance during…

Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi is dead

How will you cheat on me with a guy that drives 2007 Camry whereas I own 2012…

My fiancé hasn’t dropped any money – Nigerian lady calls off wedding three days…

Man with 18 children, 46 grandchildren gives testimony as he marks 100th…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I am in search of 650 million to get Kylie Jenner’s type of mansion” – Bobrisky…

Backlashes trail Korede Bello’s reaction to Burna Boy’s claim of making $100M in…

Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi is dead

I thought he was my breakfast but our relationship still cast – Stella…

Davido only returned to Chioma because his music career is dying – Uche Maduagwu

I wish girls will stop condoning men who cheat – Rapper, Ycee

BBNaija’s Erica slams man who made bad comment about her body

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More