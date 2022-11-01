“I am in search of 650 million to get Kylie Jenner’s type of mansion” – Bobrisky reveals

Popular cross dresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye aka Bobrisky has revealed his latest desire to his many adoring fans.

The controversial human barbie doll took to his social media page to reveal that he has a deep desire to build the sort of mansion Kylie Jenner had built.

He revealed that he would be needing a whooping sum of six hundred and fifty million to turn his desire to reality.

Bobrisky wrote:

“I’m looking for about 650,000,000 like dis. My head is hot. I’m copying everything in Kylie Jenner new Mansio in my new home in pinnock. God help me.

To get everything in Kylie home it will cost me over 120million. When i gave my boyfriend d bills he said babe I’m out.

You can’t be out hunny… we die here. I want to put all dis Lekki girls in their place finally. Wait for me. I will rather take my time and make you all proud than to rush everything”

Kylie Jenner’s luxury mansion boasts of 7 bedrooms and 14 baths, its own movie theatre, a swimming pool, and 4 guest houses.