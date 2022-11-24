“I once carried 80 leaves full of ‘chokes’ into an exam hall” – Saskay spills

Former Big Brother Naija contestant Saskay talks about how she once attempted to cheat in an exam hall but was unlucky.

On Twitter, a user encouraged followers to submit their stories about the moment they realized they would fail a course after receiving the exam questions.

Saskay shared her experience, describing how she once entered an exam room carrying an 80 leaves exercise book full of “chokes” (an informal word for cheat sheets).

Unfortunately for her, none of the responses in her 80 leaves book fit the questions that had been asked.

According to her, since none of the answers were in her book she began picking answers randomly from her book and matching it to questions she feels are related.

She wrote:

“In secondary school, I carried a full 80 leaves sheet of ‘chokes’ into the exam hall and none of it corresponded with the questions. I started free styling and dashing each question anything from my chokes.”

