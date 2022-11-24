TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I started seeing magg0ts” – Lady shares…

“Which kind yansh be this?” – Ini Edo dragged…

“I don finish am, he sweet pass my husband” –…

“I once carried 80 leaves full of ‘chokes’ into an exam hall” – Saskay spills

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Former Big Brother Naija contestant Saskay talks about how she once attempted to cheat in an exam hall but was unlucky.

On Twitter, a user encouraged followers to submit their stories about the moment they realized they would fail a course after receiving the exam questions.

Saskay shared her experience, describing how she once entered an exam room carrying an 80 leaves exercise book full of “chokes” (an informal word for cheat sheets).

READ ALSO

“I’ve been married for 12 years and I have never…

If my husband has money, he’s free to cheat on me with…

Unfortunately for her, none of the responses in her 80 leaves book fit the questions that had been asked.

According to her, since none of the answers were in her book she began picking answers randomly from her book and matching it to questions she feels are related.

She wrote:

“In secondary school, I carried a full 80 leaves sheet of ‘chokes’ into the exam hall and none of it corresponded with the questions. I started free styling and dashing each question anything from my chokes.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I started seeing magg0ts” – Lady shares heartbreaking story…

“Which kind yansh be this?” – Ini Edo dragged as she shows off…

“I don finish am, he sweet pass my husband” – Married lady…

“Divorce isn’t something to celebrate. It is failure” – Justin…

“I go nod you enter c0ma” – Man warns girlfriend as she storms…

Any man who doesn’t own house, car before marriage doesn’t have a…

I had exotic car and 3 apartments in Nigeria, but I now live in one-room in…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I once carried 80 leaves full of ‘chokes’ into an exam hall” – Saskay spills

“I spend half a million on grocery shopping and it’s not enough” – Actress Moyo…

Send all your siblings away from your house if your marriage is not up to five…

“Flat tummy loading” – Reactions as Nigerian lady shows off…

“I’m in tears” – Heartbroken man reveals what he saw…

Fans gush as DJ Cuppy flaunts engagement ring

Lady fumes after being stopped by boyfriend from attending party at another…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More