“I thought my baby will come with full hair” – Mum laments as she shares video of her son

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has revealed how she thought her baby will come with full hair that she can braid only for her to have a bald baby.

She recounted how she really hoped that her baby would come with lots of hair on his head for her to style in different ways, only to be shocked when God gifted her a baby with very sparse hair.

She said:

“Me: I will have a cute baby with lots of hair that I can braid. 

My baby: Nibo.” 

Netizens found this very hilarious as some of them could relate to the scene. Others assured her to give the baby some time and the baby will definitely grow some hair on the head.

See full video here:

