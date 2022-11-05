TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Following the demise of Ifeanyi Adeleke, a video of a toddler on a sick bed has surfaced the internet which Nigerians mistook for Ifeanyi.

They proceeded to share the video claiming that Ifeanyi is alive with the hashtag #ifeanyiisalive.

The family of this sick toddler named Jeremiah have now come forward with a disclaimer and shunned those sharing the fake news whilst sympathizing with the Adeleke family.

They made a post saying:

“Whew. Social media. There are millions of shares and reels in countries within Africa of Jeremiah’s last hospital viadeo. They all claim to be breaking news of someone named Davido’s son who tragically passed.

My condolences to the family. It’s too much for me to keep up with. If those of you especially in Nigeria can tag the family, media and others with a voice I would greatly appreciate it, and I’m pretty sure so would they. Tough post for me…! just want them to remove my son’s picture as it’s false and disrespectful. Please report their posts.”

