Lagos Police confirm eight of Davido’s staff have been brought in for questioning following demise of Ifeanyi

By Ezie Innocent

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, a spokesperson for the Lagos State Police command has revealed that eight members of Davido’s domestic staff have been brought in for questioning after his son Ifeanyi drowned.

On Monday, October 31, Ifeanyi, who turned three on October 20, passed away in the singer’s pool on Banana Island.

According to Hundeyin who spoke with LIB, eight members of the domestic staff are to be questioned today, November 1.

He stated that individuals deemed not responsible for the sad situation would be freed following the investigation, while those found responsible would be kept by the police for additional inquiry.

”They were brought in questioning, not arrest. Anybody found not culpable will be released immediately while those found culpable will remain with us to further our investigation.’‘ SP Hundeyin said.

