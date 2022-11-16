“I’m done” – Pastor Leke Adeboye declares after welcoming fourth child with his wife

Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s son, Leke, has declared that he is done having children after welcoming a fourth child with his wife.
He took to social media to announce the arrival of his child as he shared a photo of himself and his wife rocking her heavily protruding tummy with a huge smile.
Sharing the pictures, Leke wrote:
“Thank you JESUS. For all, 40 Special, TRA. 8Seeds. I’m Done.”
See his post below:
Fans and well-wishers of Pastor Adeboye’s son have stormed his comment section to congratulate and celebrate with him.
sharon.chigozirim: “This pastor is really good at room activities.”
officialdanielrolland: “So pastors dey knack?.”
magamudi: “Living on abundance. Your dad has fought a good fight for your enjoyment.”
millyboy___: “Na when you marry you go know say knacking na work .”
oluwatob1_king: “Congratulations Pastor Leke Sir. What the lord has done is marvelous in our sight.❤️❤️❤️.”
pastornikeajayi: “Hallelujah Hubby and I still spoke about you and our baby yesterday. To God alone be the glory. Big congratulations .”
kings_store_ceo_: “Congratulations. Let my wife’s own be made easy in Jesus name.”
