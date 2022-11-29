Jada is greedy for wanting Wizkid all to herself – Actress, Monalisa Stephen

Nigerian actress and content creator, Monalisa Stephen has criticised Jada Pollock for wanting to be the only woman in the life of superstar singer, Wizkid.

She spoke in reaction to a recent post by Wizzy, where he said that he has been single for a very long time.

Jada, who is the musician’s baby mama and manager, reacted by hinting that she was trying to control her emotions.

Monalisa shared her thoughts and said it is greed for the mother of two to want to have Wizkid all to herself.

She wrote; ‘‘If no be greed, why only one woman wan hoard Big Wiz. He must reach everybody o.”

See her post below: