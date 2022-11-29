TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“So ungrateful” – Man upset after visiting…

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she…

“You’re too old for this; repent” — Ini Edo under fire over…

Jada is greedy for wanting Wizkid all to herself – Actress, Monalisa Stephen

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian actress and content creator, Monalisa Stephen has criticised Jada Pollock for wanting to be the only woman in the life of superstar singer, Wizkid.

She spoke in reaction to a recent post by Wizzy, where he said that he has been single for a very long time.

Jada, who is the musician’s baby mama and manager, reacted by hinting that she was trying to control her emotions.

READ ALSO

“I’m tired of being single” – Wizkid…

“Controlling my emotions” – Jada Pollock reacts…

Monalisa shared her thoughts and said it is greed for the mother of two to want to have Wizkid all to herself.

She wrote; ‘‘If no be greed, why only one woman wan hoard Big Wiz. He must reach everybody o.”

See her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“So ungrateful” – Man upset after visiting woman’s…

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she allegedly…

“You’re too old for this; repent” — Ini Edo under fire over recent post (Video)

Korra Obidi’s sister and father show off dance moves days after Korra was…

Man who found abandoned 2-year-old baby by roadside shares transformation 5…

Heartwarming moment bride walked down the aisle with her 7 brothers (Video)

“All I See Is Love” – Nigerians gush over loved up video of Davido and…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Jada is greedy for wanting Wizkid all to herself – Actress, Monalisa…

Dancer, Janemena gushes as she shares video of her mother helping her during…

“Jonathan e no go better for you” – Little girl in tears as…

Celestial church members seen protesting against their head prophet in Ibadan…

Feminist questions Rita Dominic for updating her surname on social media hours…

Comedian Kiekie welcomes first child

Nigerian father goes emotional as he receives surprise package from his children…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More