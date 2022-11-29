TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family…

“So ungrateful” – Man upset after visiting…

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she…

“Controlling my emotions” – Jada Pollock reacts after Wizkid said he’s been single for long

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada Pollock had reacted after the singer said that he is single.

It would be recalled that the singer had taken to his Snapchat to lament his singleness as he revealed he has got to get himself a woman.

Been single for so long. Gotta find me one or two.” he wrote.

READ ALSO

“I’ve been single for too long” – Wizkid…

Emotional moment Wizkid paid tribute to Davido’s son at…

Reacting to Wizkid’s claim, Jada who already has two kids for him revealed that she has been trying to control her emotions.

One netizen had reposted the “Essence” crooner’s Snapchat post and captioned it; ”Wizkid go just dey on loud dey break Jada P heart. chai”

Jada reacted by saying that making arguments to social media does not usually end well.

In a series of deleted tweets, she wrote; ”Taking arguments to social media is never going to end well.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family photos (Video)

“So ungrateful” – Man upset after visiting woman’s…

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she allegedly…

“You’re too old for this; repent” — Ini Edo under fire over recent post (Video)

Korra Obidi’s sister and father show off dance moves days after Korra was…

Heartwarming moment bride walked down the aisle with her 7 brothers (Video)

Man who found abandoned 2-year-old baby by roadside shares transformation 5…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Controlling my emotions” – Jada Pollock reacts after Wizkid said…

“All I See Is Love” – Nigerians gush over loved up video of Davido and…

“Everyone keeps saying I look like Tems” – Lady reports, solicits opinions

“I’ve been single for too long” – Wizkid cries out

Moment Governor of Edo state turned to check if Davido was okay (Video)

Woman in tears as lady gifts her a provision shop filled with goods (Video)

Landlord serves male tenant quit notice for hosting different girls in his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More