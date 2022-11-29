“Controlling my emotions” – Jada Pollock reacts after Wizkid said he’s been single for long

Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada Pollock had reacted after the singer said that he is single.

It would be recalled that the singer had taken to his Snapchat to lament his singleness as he revealed he has got to get himself a woman.

“Been single for so long. Gotta find me one or two.” he wrote.

Reacting to Wizkid’s claim, Jada who already has two kids for him revealed that she has been trying to control her emotions.

One netizen had reposted the “Essence” crooner’s Snapchat post and captioned it; ”Wizkid go just dey on loud dey break Jada P heart. chai”

Jada reacted by saying that making arguments to social media does not usually end well.

In a series of deleted tweets, she wrote; ”Taking arguments to social media is never going to end well.”

