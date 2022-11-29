“Jonathan e no go better for you” – Little girl in tears as she sings ‘breakfast’ song (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A little school girl was captured in a viral video, singing a heartbreak song so passionately that one would think she was actually broken.

She sang along to a heartbreak song and was chanting “Jonathan” with all her energy. This made netizens conclude that she was definitely going through a lot.

However, others speculated that another young boy must have broken her heart in class.

@beautifulparis1 said, “Na only God know waitin Jonathan done do this girl , Jonathan done take pencil ✏️weh she buy givam ,give a new girl in her class 😂😂😂😂.”

@_nothingbutthetruth1 said, “I’m sure one boy didn’t give her one of his pencils when she requested 😂😂😂.”

@alloytessa said, “She’s going through something maybe be mentally at home 💜💜🤍.”

@isokenedosa515 said, “This girl obviously is coming back from alot 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

@ballytemy said, “Dem don break dis small girl heart 😂😂😂.”

@taomar00 said, “she was serious. and acting like she has been passing through alot😂😅.”

@selectamurder said, “Lyrics r touching her deeply.😂ohh wats on her mind at that age.”

Watch video below:

@mainchick64

#Men will disgrace you 😹😹😹💔💔

♬ original sound – His main chick ❤️🥰🤗

