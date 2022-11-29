“Jonathan e no go better for you” – Little girl in tears as she sings ‘breakfast’ song (Video)

A little school girl was captured in a viral video, singing a heartbreak song so passionately that one would think she was actually broken.
She sang along to a heartbreak song and was chanting “Jonathan” with all her energy. This made netizens conclude that she was definitely going through a lot.
However, others speculated that another young boy must have broken her heart in class.
@beautifulparis1 said, “Na only God know waitin Jonathan done do this girl , Jonathan done take pencil ✏️weh she buy givam ,give a new girl in her class 😂😂😂😂.”
@_nothingbutthetruth1 said, “I’m sure one boy didn’t give her one of his pencils when she requested 😂😂😂.”
@alloytessa said, “She’s going through something maybe be mentally at home 💜💜🤍.”
@isokenedosa515 said, “This girl obviously is coming back from alot 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”
@ballytemy said, “Dem don break dis small girl heart 😂😂😂.”
@taomar00 said, “she was serious. and acting like she has been passing through alot😂😅.”
@selectamurder said, “Lyrics r touching her deeply.😂ohh wats on her mind at that age.”
