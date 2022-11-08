Junior Pope reacts as female fan tattoos his full name on her chest

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Junior Pope, a Nollywood actor has expressed joy as a female fan tattoos his full name on her chest.

Fans frequently get tattoos of their favorite celebrities on their bodies. For many, it serves as a means of showing their love and support for their favorite celebrities.

In order to express her love for Junior Pope, the Nigerian lady went above and beyond by getting her body tattooed.

The lady tattooed the actor’s full name and his family nickname, ‘swagnation’.

“JNR Pope Odonwodo Swagnation”, reads her tattoo.

Sharing photos and video of her new ink, she affirmed her love for the actor and his family.

“Total love for @jnrpope and his family. My favorite actor (Swagnation). My love for you and your family nah 100%. Keep making me happy, I so much love the family of Swagnation. My swagger daddy. This love for you is everlasting pope. Keep winning. I love you the more. Your name on my body”.

Reacting to it, Junior Pope expressed excitement at the honour.

Appreciating her, he wrote,

“What did I do to deserve this love. Sincerely I appreciate you…”.

