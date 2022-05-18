TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I kept my marriage to Taaooma a secret – Abula

Uche Jombo reacts after being dragged into Rita Dominic’s…

Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi is allegedly having an affair with…

Actor Jnr Pope laments after girl who made N50k a night from prostitution wants to quit her POS job

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Actor Pope Obumneme Odonwodo aka Junior Pope reacted to a viral video of a young lady who said she is ready to quit her job as a POS attendant after earning N50,000 for a night of prostitution.

The lady went viral after she posted a tiktok video calming her first time as an Escort and received N50,000, despite the fact that she had been working as a POS attendant for three months and had not received such an amount of money.

In reaction to this, Jnr Pope revealed that he is tired of this generation, because we has lost our values and dignity.

READ ALSO

Why I want a toxic relationship – Nigerian comedienne,…

Little girl receives N500k cash gift after dancing happily…

He wrote:

“How am I in this generation? Values lost.”

See his post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I kept my marriage to Taaooma a secret – Abula

Uche Jombo reacts after being dragged into Rita Dominic’s marriage saga

Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi is allegedly having an affair with her 27 year old…

Iyabo Ojo blows hot as she reacts to reports about daughter, Priscilla dating…

Davido’s alleged girlfriend, Ama Reginald reportedly moves into singer’s house…

You are crazy – Funke Akindele slams crossdresser James Brown in video

Bride’s mother climbs up stage to stop her daughter from kissing husband…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Actor Jnr Pope laments after girl who made N50k a night from prostitution wants…

I am going through a rough time – DJ Cuppy laments

Burna Boy says he wishes to make Portable the cover of his album

Lady vows to quit sales girl job to start ‘working the street’;…

I’ll [email protected] a Mopol in Lagos one day – Pere blows hot

Man discovers that his wife’s biological father is the real father of his…

Couple reportedly slump and die while having s*x in Oyo

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More