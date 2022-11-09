TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady named Anita on TikTok has revealed her mother’s reaction because she traveled abroad with an expensive wig.

This wig belongs to her mum and her mum went hysteric when she realised it was no longer in her possession.

Her daughter explained that she mistakenly carried it along with her to the UK but her mum was not okay with that.

She kept emphasizing on the vendor she got the wig from and the fact that the wig cost almost two million naira.

In her words:

“This hair is funmi hair. this hair is over one point something million. this hair or two million if you try to see this hair. This is funmi hair. I beg you in the name of God the father, son and Holy spirit. give me this hair abeg. I no wan hear story for this hair. this is funmi hair. it’s not ordinary weavon. Funmi hair.”

@king_niitaah

My mother dey burst my brain everytime 😂😂😂😂 #fyp #uk #africanmum

♬ original sound – Anita

Mr Ibu’s daughter shares heartwarming love story with American lover

