Lady throws boyfriend out of her house after catching him cheating (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

A man has been kicked out of the house by his girlfriend for being an unfaithful partner.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the boyfriend was seen begging from outside while she was upstairs throwing down his belongings.

According to reports, the young man lives with the lady in the apartment she pays for, but ran out of luck when she walked in on him and another woman.

The lady was captured flinging out all he had in the room and the man had at some point decided to stand up for himself.

He had demanded for the TV he mounted in her room and she hastily went in and flung the thing out from the balcony, causing some damages to it.

When he complained of the damage she had caused, she rushed downstairs to confront him face-to-face but he took to his heels.

