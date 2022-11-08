Laycon celebrates birthday with dapper suit and tie photos

Popular singer and winner of Big Brother Naija 2020 edition, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, well known as Laycon celebrates his birthday today 8 November.

The reality TV personality celebrated his day on Instagram by posting some sharp pictures of himself wearing a three-piece suit.

He took to social media to pen himself a message and shared pictures which captured striking various poses in the pictures.

Sharing the photos, Laycon wished himself a very happy birthday.

He wrote; ”It’s my day !!! Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba Massoud Al Khalifah 💛happy birthday to me 🎉🎂”

A deluge of birthday messages have poured into his social media comment sections as fans and colleagues take to his comment sections to wish him a happy birthday and many more years ahead.