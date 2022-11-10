TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

He used his son to climb up ladder of success – Actor makes…

BBNaija’s Tega and Emmanuel set tongues wagging as their bedroom…

“She is coming out gradually”: Nigerians question…

Little girl tackles teacher who asked her not to use lipgloss in school (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video going viral on social media shows a very cute little child complaining about the rule against lipgloss in her school.

She narrated how she was trying to put in lipgloss in school and her teacher stopped her because it was against the rules.

She said:

READ ALSO

“I no do again” – University student quits…

Lady narrates experience with 3-year-old toddler who stayed…

“Hey guys so before I go to bed I need to tell you something. So the other day I was at school, my teacher Ms Fabian, she was passing down our folders, so when she passed out mines, I took it and I put it in my book bag and my lips were chapped so I put some lipgloss on and my teacher then Ms Douglas, she said no we don’t put lipgloss on in school and it’s against the rules. 

I can’t believe. Okay so who came up with these rules? They’re gonna crack all up, that’s why I was putting lipgloss in school. They’re gonna burn and they’re gonna bleed. You want that to happen. And that, I can’t believe they had that rule in their brain. My lips need to be popping.”

See full video here:

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

He used his son to climb up ladder of success – Actor makes wild…

BBNaija’s Tega and Emmanuel set tongues wagging as their bedroom moment surfaces

“She is coming out gradually”: Nigerians question Regina…

A prominent lawyer told me Ifeanyi is alive – Kemi Olunloyo claims

Lady shares video of her mother’s reaction after she took her N2 million…

Davido steps out for the first time since Ifeanyi Adeleke’s death with red and…

Manager uses CCTV to save man from being poisoned by his date (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Until I spread my kpekus on air before una believe” — Bobrisky slams those…

Little girl tackles teacher who asked her not to use lipgloss in school (Video)

My children will stay with my grandparents so I can have s*x with my…

Davido steps out for the first time since Ifeanyi Adeleke’s death with red and…

Manager uses CCTV to save man from being poisoned by his date (Video)

39-year-old mentally challenged woman sets 2-storey-building ablaze

Lady alights from cab, jumps into third mainland bridge lagoon

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More