A video going viral on social media shows a very cute little child complaining about the rule against lipgloss in her school.

She narrated how she was trying to put in lipgloss in school and her teacher stopped her because it was against the rules.

She said:

“Hey guys so before I go to bed I need to tell you something. So the other day I was at school, my teacher Ms Fabian, she was passing down our folders, so when she passed out mines, I took it and I put it in my book bag and my lips were chapped so I put some lipgloss on and my teacher then Ms Douglas, she said no we don’t put lipgloss on in school and it’s against the rules.

I can’t believe. Okay so who came up with these rules? They’re gonna crack all up, that’s why I was putting lipgloss in school. They’re gonna burn and they’re gonna bleed. You want that to happen. And that, I can’t believe they had that rule in their brain. My lips need to be popping.”

