TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“This is so insensitive!” — Dele Momodu slammed over condolence…

“This one don go cheat again” — Reactions as Peter…

Lady seeks Otedola’s son’s hand in marriage as she drools over…

Man storms wedding with over 20 cows to gift his wife

Entertainment
By Shalom

A viral video on social media has shown a man who gifted his wife a total number of 20 cows to his wife on their wedding day.

The cows were seen running out in their numbers as onlookers excitedly cheered on.

Netizens confirmed that it could be a Kenyan or Ugandan wedding as their bride price usually included 20 cows.

READ ALSO

Singer Brymo explains why every man should cry on his…

“Trenches lovers” – Couple set to wed…

Some others argued that he could have just used 5 big cows to substitute for the 20 small cows but still commended him for his efforts towards paying his wife’s dowry completely.

Chioma4eva said: “immediately I read the caption, I knew it was one of the news from east/south African countries….when your husband is a cowman, younger brother to herdsman.

See full video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“This is so insensitive!” — Dele Momodu slammed over condolence visit to the…

“This one don go cheat again” — Reactions as Peter Okoye pleads to…

Lady seeks Otedola’s son’s hand in marriage as she drools over yacht expedition…

Kemi Olunloyo finally reacts as Son publicly disowns her

I don’t cook for my husband – Regina Daniels

“After this one, I no do again” — Pregnant woman tears up over labour pain…

Late Ifeanyi Adeleke’s autopsy result surfaces

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Man storms wedding with over 20 cows to gift his wife

Phyna ecstatic as she bags endorsement with luxury skincare brand (Video)

Nigerian lady gives husband expensive gifts everyday until his birthday (Video)

Lady calls out BBNaija’s Eric for scamming her of N5.3m and using the money to…

Man fumes at heavily pregnant wife, sends her packing after she caught him with…

Reactions as Timi Dakolo shares his chat with daughter, Zoe

“Peter Obi is our Moses” – Nigerian celebrities, others react…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More