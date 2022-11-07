Man storms wedding with over 20 cows to gift his wife

A viral video on social media has shown a man who gifted his wife a total number of 20 cows to his wife on their wedding day.

The cows were seen running out in their numbers as onlookers excitedly cheered on.

Netizens confirmed that it could be a Kenyan or Ugandan wedding as their bride price usually included 20 cows.

Some others argued that he could have just used 5 big cows to substitute for the 20 small cows but still commended him for his efforts towards paying his wife’s dowry completely.

Chioma4eva said: “immediately I read the caption, I knew it was one of the news from east/south African countries….when your husband is a cowman, younger brother to herdsman.

See full video here: