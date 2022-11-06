“Naso e dey start” – Small Doctor stirs reactions as he steps out in a high-heeled shoe (Video)

Popular singer, Temitope Adekunle better known as Small Doctor has sparked reactions online as he steps out in a high-heeled shoe.

The “Penality” hit maker took to his social media page to share a video of himself donning a feminine footwear.

In the video shared on his page, he was seen wearing a high-heeled shoe, which stirred mixed reactions from social media users.

Watch the video below:

Check out some reactions gathered below…

nnenna_blinks_ wrote: “On a serious note back in the days Heels belong to men.”

vanchizzy wrote: “They’re all coming out of their closet small small. Them go soon say na fashion.”

endylight1 wrote: “Senior man your face show and your koi koi shoe shine.”

ulomipogo wrote: “Hmmmm, na so e de take start”

obiakorcc wrote: “My problem is not even the this new trend of men wearing women’s clothing. My problem is the acceptance that it is getting.”