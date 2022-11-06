TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Eniola Badmus allegedly arrested, revealed as the person who…

“This is so insensitive!” — Dele Momodu slammed over condolence…

Ifeanyi: If anyone should face prosecution, it should be Davido,…

“Naso e dey start” – Small Doctor stirs reactions as he steps out in a high-heeled shoe (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer, Temitope Adekunle better known as Small Doctor has sparked reactions online as he steps out in a high-heeled shoe.

The “Penality” hit maker took to his social media page to share a video of himself donning a feminine footwear.

In the video shared on his page, he was seen wearing a high-heeled shoe, which stirred mixed reactions from social media users.

READ ALSO

“Is Phyna pregnant?” — Speculations trail housemate’s…

“Some of you are hypocrites” – Don Jazzy slams…

Watch the video below:

Check out some reactions gathered below…

nnenna_blinks_ wrote: “On a serious note back in the days Heels belong to men.”

vanchizzy wrote: “They’re all coming out of their closet small small. Them go soon say na fashion.”

endylight1 wrote: “Senior man your face show and your koi koi shoe shine.”

ulomipogo wrote: “Hmmmm, na so e de take start”

obiakorcc wrote: “My problem is not even the this new trend of men wearing women’s clothing. My problem is the acceptance that it is getting.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Eniola Badmus allegedly arrested, revealed as the person who called…

“This is so insensitive!” — Dele Momodu slammed over condolence visit to the…

Ifeanyi: If anyone should face prosecution, it should be Davido, Chioma –…

Davido must go and beg Osun water goddess – Kemi Olunloyo

Why I disowned my mother – Kemi Olunloyo’s first son opens up

“This one don go cheat again” — Reactions as Peter Okoye pleads to…

Kemi Olunloyo finally reacts as Son publicly disowns her

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Naso e dey start” – Small Doctor stirs reactions as he steps out in…

“Olamide took me from grass to grace” — TI Blaze grateful as he…

Singer Brymo explains why every man should cry on his wedding day

“I am not your regular minister of God” – Yul Edochie brags as he replies…

Lady seeks Otedola’s son’s hand in marriage as she drools over yacht expedition…

“This one don go cheat again” — Reactions as Peter Okoye pleads to…

Kemi Olunloyo finally reacts as Son publicly disowns her

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More