Pastor slams bus passenger who offered him N30 as offering

A pastor in the park in Benin, Edo state was seen rejecting a N30 offering from a passenger because it was too small.

The pastor told the lady that he had rejected the offering and when she asked him why, he said that she was looking down on him.

The lady added that one can only give what he or she has and she really just gave what she had but the pastor insisted on rejecting the money.

The lady said:

“Na wetin pesin get wey e dey give. Pastor dey reject offering?”

The pastor then made a reference to the Bible as he responded to her question saying:

“Yes God reject Esau offering for Bible.”

