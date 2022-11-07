Photos Of Ekweremadu’s Wife and daughter, Sonia, in court

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Photos of daughter of senator Ekweremadu’s daughter and his wife has surfaced the internet as they have been charged to court for human trafficking.

They were charged for trafficking one David Nwamini to harvest his kidney for Sonia Ekweremadu who has been in dialysis for some time over a kidney related disease.

The prosecutor, David, claimed that he was taken against his will and taken to Royal Free Hospital before he escaped and was homeless for three days before going to the Stained police to report.

Mr. Ekweremadu and his doctor are currently under arrest in HMP Wandsworth and HMP Belmarsh respectively. They were not in court today.

Mrs Ekweremadu was granted bail at a hearing in July, but was in court today together with Sonia.

The defendants were due to enter their pleas but this could not take place today because of further legal argument.

The trial has been brought forward from May 2023 to January 31 2023, at the Old Bailey.

The Ekweremadus and Obeta will next appear at the Old Bailey on 16 December this year.

 

