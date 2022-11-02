TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

There may be more tragedy – Prophet who prophesied death of…

“Where were they?” Nigerians ask questions as video of Ifeanyi…

Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi is dead

Prince Ned Nwoko sends message to Davido following loss of 1st son, Ifeanyi

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian socialite and philanthropist, Prince Ned Nwoko, has expressed sadness over the loss of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi.

In a heartfelt note posted on Instagram, he expressed pain over the loss and prayed for the comfort of God upon the family.

“Dear Davido.

READ ALSO

I am very sorry for not revealing this – Prophet…

Davido’s late mum rescued my son inside swimming pool…

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of your beloved son -Ifeanyi. Regina and I received the tragic news with much shock and sadness, knowing your dotting affectionate love for your son and his mother,Chioma.

As a cherished brother/ friend, you are close in our thoughts and have our full support in this difficult moment.

May God comfort you, Chioma and indeed the rest of your family, to bear this painful loss with courage, and fortitude.

Please accept our deepest sympathies as we earnestly pray for the repose of the beautiful soul of Ifeanyi.” 

See post here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

There may be more tragedy – Prophet who prophesied death of Ifeanyi speaks…

“Where were they?” Nigerians ask questions as video of Ifeanyi with his nanny…

Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi is dead

The revelation was taken for granted – Davido’s foster brother…

Wizkid deletes album promotion, sympathizes with Davido

Davido’s late mum rescued my son inside swimming pool years ago –…

Police releases 6 of Davido’s staff over death of Ifeanyi, detains 2

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Don’t bury Ifeanyi, bring him to my church – Prophet orders Davido

Nigerian lady seeks advice after finding female underwear in her husband’s car

Actor Odunlade Adekola celebrates wife with a beautiful note as she clocks new…

Prince Ned Nwoko sends message to Davido following loss of 1st son, Ifeanyi

Lady narrates experience with 3-year-old toddler who stayed alone in school till…

Police releases 6 of Davido’s staff over death of Ifeanyi, detains 2

“Never thought I’d be married to the devil” – Skales releases…

Leave a Reply