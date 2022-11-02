Nigerian socialite and philanthropist, Prince Ned Nwoko, has expressed sadness over the loss of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi.

In a heartfelt note posted on Instagram, he expressed pain over the loss and prayed for the comfort of God upon the family.

“Dear Davido.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of your beloved son -Ifeanyi. Regina and I received the tragic news with much shock and sadness, knowing your dotting affectionate love for your son and his mother,Chioma.

As a cherished brother/ friend, you are close in our thoughts and have our full support in this difficult moment.

May God comfort you, Chioma and indeed the rest of your family, to bear this painful loss with courage, and fortitude.

Please accept our deepest sympathies as we earnestly pray for the repose of the beautiful soul of Ifeanyi.”

