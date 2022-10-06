I miss your killer figure – Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika’s husband writes after her butt reduction surgery

Fredrick Mutinda, the husband of Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika, has written a heartfelt letter to his wife following buttocks reduction surgery.

Mutinda, also known as Brown Mauzo, took to Instagram to share a picture of his wife’s reduced buttocks and reassured her of his love while noting that he misses her “killer figure.”

He went on to commend her for summoning the courage to come forward and share her story in order to “educate young girls.”

Brown Mauzo’s Instagram post:

“Dear wife, I know this hasn’t been easy at all. I’ve been with you through the entire process and all I can say is that you are very strong lady.

“I’m so happy U found peace & acceptance & finally had the courage to come out and educate young girls. I your husband miss your killer figure so much but what I love and treasure is your personality & pure heart. I will love you more just the way you are…

According to reports, Sidika, a media personality, and video vixen had her implanted buttocks removed due to health risks and complications.