Reactions as actress Juliet Ibrahim calls for prayers

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has pronounced Ghana as the most expensive west African country at the moment.

She went ahead to make a brief analysis to support why she came to that conclusion.

She said:

“Ghana is officially the most expensive West African country right now! No joke! Someone driving a car of 3.0 / 3.5 fills their fuel tank to use within 5-7 days with fuel worth 1300/1400 cedis.

Currently, $100 = 1,400 cedis.

Even in USA, to fuel the same type of car can and will NEVER cost that much! Yet we are all going through the same economic crisis.$100 = 1400 cedis

1400 cedis = 72,000 Naira.

Is there any Nigerian on my timeline that spends 72,000 Naira to fuel his car and use for a period of 5-7 days?

Let’s have this discussion and make it make sense to me oo.

This is not a political post. Everyone’s affected and talking about our concerns / worries only helps one stay sane. ThanksI pray we all can survive this and double up our hustle oo. Because looks like things aren’t going to go back to normal. This is the time to strategize and focus on multiple streams of income.”