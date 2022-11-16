Regina Daniels in pain as she shares video of injury her son gave her

Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels has stormed Instagram to report her son, Munir Nwoko, to Netizens.

Her son, Moon playfully dropped a plate and it broke, consequently causing her to have a small cut on her foot.

Regina made a video of the moment while seeking apology from her son.

“Just imagine what my son did to me. Moon. Imagine what moon did to me. I was staying close to him and he pushed down a plate and it broke my leg. Is it broke? It cut my leg”, she said.

He son replied “Sorry.”

This however didn’t sit well with her as she continued yelling at him.

“Don’t tell me sorry just like that. Come and tell me sorry again else you will face the wall. Hold your two ears and say you’ll not do it again.”

See video here: