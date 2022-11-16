TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” – Woman who…

“I pray they don’t kill me with nack” –…

“Money isn’t everything” – Reactions as Temi Otedola hints…

Regina Daniels in pain as she shares video of injury her son gave her

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels has stormed Instagram to report her son, Munir Nwoko, to Netizens.

Her son, Moon playfully dropped a plate and it broke, consequently causing her to have a small cut on her foot.

Regina made a video of the moment while seeking apology from her son.

READ ALSO

Actor Osinachi Apama loses only son at age 2

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” –…

“Just imagine what my son did to me. Moon. Imagine what moon did to me. I was staying close to him and he pushed down a plate and it broke my leg. Is it broke? It cut my leg”, she said.

He son replied “Sorry.”

This however didn’t sit well with her as she continued yelling at him.

“Don’t tell me sorry just like that. Come and tell me sorry again else you will face the wall. Hold your two ears and say you’ll not do it again.” 

See video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I am portable’s mother, I want to see my lovely son” – Woman who claims to be…

“I pray they don’t kill me with nack” – Wizkid cries out…

“Money isn’t everything” – Reactions as Temi Otedola hints at her mother…

“Hanks Anuku is not okay, celebrities are hiding it” – Actress…

Cover or fence the pool – Fans react as Kizz Daniel gives tour of his…

Woman who snatched her best friend’s husband gets dumped by him after giving…

Man surprises his appreciative girlfriend with new iPhone 14 Pro Max hidden…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Regina Daniels in pain as she shares video of injury her son gave her

Actor Osinachi Apama loses only son at age 2

“I told him not to buy this car” – Lady breaks down in tears…

“I’ve been married for 12 years and I have never cheated on my…

“A man of his words” – Actress Mercy Johnson gushes over her…

“Korra will defeat her Id!otic husband” – Korra Obidi’s father fumes…

Lady finds out a month to her wedding that she’s pregnant for church youth…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More