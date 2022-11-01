“See as she con fine now” – Netizens drool over Teni’s transformation

Popular singer, Teniola Apata better known simply as Teni has taken to her Instagram page to set fans agog with her new look.

It would be recalled that the songstress used to be a plus size as netizens had taken to social media to take snipe at her over her how she looks older than her age.

She appears to have taken deliberate steps to reduce her body weight as she flaunts new looks of her looking markedly slimmer.

Netizens have reacted to her new looks;

stephvictor67 wrote: “Nothing Una fit tell me na surgery”

adanne wrote: “They be forming “comfortable in my body but secretly drinking weight loss tea morning and night”

rick_smith_artt_ wrote: ” Make ona tell us watin ona de take”

a.judithprecious wrote: “This comments sef if she takes anything or undergo surgery to reduce weight,| don’t think it’s anyones business, it’s her money oo and I’m sure if u hard money most of u will do even worse sef So rest abeg”

