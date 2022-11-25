TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Customer visits bank with iron kolo box to deposit savings only…

“I dumped you because you’re too perfect”…

“I’m tired of spending N50k on food everyday”…

Single mom regrets giving up 3-year-old daughter for adoption to please ex-fiance’s family

Entertainment
By Shalom

A single mother who was desperate to marry her lover, had to give up her daughter because the man’s family said it’s one of the requirements for the marriage.

In a bid to please her now ex fiance’s family, the woman gave up her three-year-old daughter for adoption.

She however regretted it as at the end, as the man began to see faults in things she does and eventually did not marry her.

READ ALSO

Send all your siblings away from your house if your marriage…

“It’s official” – Comedian Warri Pikin reveals she’s getting…

Sharing the story on Twitter, Dexterouz11 said,

“Girls stop letting men take over your brain. This single mother staying in Lagos was about to get married and the man’s family asked her to give up her daughter for adoption because they can’t marry her with the girl a 3 years old baby.”

Dexterouz then went further to share the aftermath of the lady’s decision.

In his words,

“The man’s family brought a UK man that secretly took the little girl away. Guess what, till today, they never still marry her. Problem from no where just dey come. Now she has lost both her daughter and marriage. All because of gbola.”

See Tweet below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Customer visits bank with iron kolo box to deposit savings only to discover…

“I dumped you because you’re too perfect” – Heartbroken…

“I’m tired of spending N50k on food everyday” Nkechi…

“I need to be a man to take care of my family” – James…

Nigerian lady orders noodles at restaurant but gets served marriage proposal…

“I always go to the toilet to cry” – UK based Nigerian lady…

“Yul Edochie was stopping her shine” – Reactions as May…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Even if I die, I know you will take care of my baby” – Woman…

Single mom regrets giving up 3-year-old daughter for adoption to please…

Man calls out Abuja hospital for allegedly harvest!ng kidn3y of underaged boy

“Future husband be ready for me” – Bobrisky sends message as…

Man dumps fiancée one month to their wedding because she visited her ex

“Why I can’t marry a lady above 26 years” – Man reveals…

“Why do some men set such boundaries?” – Leaked chat between…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More