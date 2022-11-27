Single mother who works as maid reveals how she miraculously met her wealthy husband

She wrote:

“I was a single mother working in a hotel as a maid, I jokingly tried on a Dolce and Gabbana coat that belonged to a guest then I bumped into a high-profile politician and he was completely smitten thinking I was rich. He later found out I was just a maid and married me anyway.”

