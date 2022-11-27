TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Why I can’t marry a lady above 26 years”…

“Why do some men set such boundaries?” – Leaked…

Na the wife ex – Moment groom attacked man who sprayed him money…

Single mother who works as maid reveals how she miraculously met her wealthy husband

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

On Twitter, a woman recounted how her husband and she met for the first time. He thought she was a wealthy woman at first, not realizing she was just a maid.

She disclosed that she was a single mother who was a hotel maid at the time, as was observed on Twitter. She once jokingly donned a Dolce & Gabbana coat belonging to a customer.

She was wearing a guest’s coat when she ran into a prominent politician, who mistook her for a wealthy woman and was absolutely stunned by her.

READ ALSO

Lady creates scene as husband tries to flee with their kids…

Single mom regrets giving up 3-year-old daughter for…

In the end, he married her despite learning that she is only a maid.

She wrote:

“I was a single mother working in a hotel as a maid, I jokingly tried on a Dolce and Gabbana coat that belonged to a guest then I bumped into a high-profile politician and he was completely smitten thinking I was rich. He later found out I was just a maid and married me anyway.”

See post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Why I can’t marry a lady above 26 years” – Man reveals…

“Why do some men set such boundaries?” – Leaked chat between…

Na the wife ex – Moment groom attacked man who sprayed him money at his wedding…

Single mom regrets giving up 3-year-old daughter for adoption to please…

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike share romantic moment ahead of white wedding in…

Why I am not thinking of marriage at my age – Actor, Timini Egbuson reveals

Genevieve Nnaji makes first public appearance after months of reportedly…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Single mother who works as maid reveals how she miraculously met her wealthy…

“The most important thing in my life is gone” – Ese Eriata tearfully mourns mom

IVD returns to Instagram, makes suicidal threats over his kids

Why I rejected my baby daddy’s marriage proposal after dating for 8 years…

“Is she really 52?” – Kate Henshaw scatters dance floor at…

Final year student allegedly arrested over comment about Aisha Buhari

Man lands in police custody as stranger whom he gave a lift dies inside his car

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More