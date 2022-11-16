Soldiers storm market in Edo to seize military uniforms on sale (Video)

In Edo state, some soldiers allegedly stormed a thrift market to seize military outfits that were being sold to locals.
They reportedly decided to pay a visit after learning that army uniforms were on display at a well-known “bend down” market in the state.
Instablog9ja shared a video of soldiers questioning vendors who they believed were selling the goods they were looking for.
Watch the video below:
Reacting, glowbyvanilla_ wrote; They should pay if they like the camo abeg
hiebywhumey; Abeg make una channel this energy on something else
chiefndozi; Lmaooo instead of them to go to Sambisa
iamdeora_; Make them shaa pay them oo..coz they bought their bells with money
otoide_a; Did they pay? Otherwise it’s theft… and I see guns… what’s that called?
