By Shalom

Nigerian entertainer and social media influencer, Jane Mena has dished out an advice to women all over Nigeria.

She sited the case of insecurity in Nigeria whilst advising women to refrain from traveling interstate for s*xual experiences or activities especially when it’s not a case of a marriage partner.

She hammered on need of staying safe and sticking to men within their immediate residence to avoid any bad news due to the current insecurity the nation is facing.

In her post she said:

“My fellow sist,

A piece of advice 

Please the country is too dangerous to be doing road trip for a man that isn’t your husband, make sure you find a p*nis within your residential area and stay safe.”

 

