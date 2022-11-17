TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother reality TV star, White money has taken to his Instagram page to share a very worrisome post.

He posted an image of a burning candle and passed a message to his colleague Ozo which sent netizens into panic.

His caption attached to the image of the burning candle read: “Ozoemena!!! May God strengthen and comfort you and your family this period. It is well!!!”

Netizens questioned him about the whereabouts and well-being of his fellow reality star, Ozo as the message was not quite clear and there has not been any word from Ozo himself.

@rebel_411 said : “My mind hasn’t been at rest since yesterday. Nothing must happen to my Ozo and his family members.”

@folly_d1989 added : “Whitemoney pls clarify your last post, what’s going on with BBnaija Ozo.”

 

