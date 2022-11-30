“Where are your parents?” – Netizens react as young lovers celebrate their anniversary

A young Nigerian girl took to Facebook to celebrate her anniversary with her young lover, eliciting a mixed of reactions from netizens.

The lady known as Purity Love took to her social media page to share pictures with her man and wrote a note to appreciate him.

She thanked him for the sacrifices and effort he makes to maintain their relationship.

She wrote;

“Can’t express hw I feel about it buh he has gone all through my stress, times wen I don’t have he sacrifice for me , he thought me hw to do it , he guide me , I can’t describe hw I feel being with you, u helped me, guide me, support me, lead me save me, i don’t know hw to describe it , but wat I will say is thank God I found u

Happy anniversary to us , pls guy congratulate us , it’s not easy, no fight, no quarrel, nothing nothing , can’t love you less my rest of mind”

See her post below;

Netizens expressed shock at the possibility of a relationship going on between the couple because they looked so young.

See some comments here;