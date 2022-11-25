TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I dumped you because you’re too perfect”…

Nigerian lady orders noodles at restaurant but gets served…

28-year-old lady set to divorce husband 5 months into marriage…

Nigerian lady rewards man with N50k for replying with maturity on social media

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A man has received a monetary reward from a lady because he replied a lady in a manner that is mature.

Because of the mature and respectful way he responded to another woman who made fun of him in the comments area of an Instablog9ja post, a lady gave him N50,000.

He had offered advice in a post’s comment area, and one IG user implied that the man was doing so to appear popular despite the fact that he did not have N60 in his account.

READ ALSO

Nigerian lady orders noodles at restaurant but gets served…

Man tries to jump hotel’s fence after lodging with 2 ladies…

The man didn’t exchange snide remarks with the lady, rather he stated; ”I no get even N1, thank you for reminding me. Keyboard warrior. You are just here to fight in the comment section. Good luck.”

The woman who handed him N50k was moved by the young man’s response and made the decision to commend him for exhibiting unusual character.

When someone requested for his account number to send him money for the first time in his life, he was in wonder and told Instablog9ja about what the unknown woman had done for him.

The lady complimented him and stated whoever reared him did a terrific job in screenshots posted to Instagram.

She stated that she was moved to bless him for his unassuming response whether he is truly penniless or not.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I dumped you because you’re too perfect” – Heartbroken…

Nigerian lady orders noodles at restaurant but gets served marriage proposal…

28-year-old lady set to divorce husband 5 months into marriage after finding out…

Send all your siblings away from your house if your marriage is not up to five…

“I always go to the toilet to cry” – UK based Nigerian lady…

Woman finds out after her husband’s death that she and her kids are his second…

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike to have their white wedding this weekend in…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian lady rewards man with N50k for replying with maturity on social media

“If you’re in a relationship and you still pay you own bills, sign…

“Your marriage will last” – Reactions as Freddie…

“I’m tired of spending N50k on food everyday” Nkechi…

“My dreams always come to pass” — Mercy Eke says as she reveals winner of 2023…

“I need to be a man to take care of my family” – James…

“I can’t date anyone below my tax bracket” – Actor…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More