Nigerian lady rewards man with N50k for replying with maturity on social media

A man has received a monetary reward from a lady because he replied a lady in a manner that is mature.

Because of the mature and respectful way he responded to another woman who made fun of him in the comments area of an Instablog9ja post, a lady gave him N50,000.

He had offered advice in a post’s comment area, and one IG user implied that the man was doing so to appear popular despite the fact that he did not have N60 in his account.

The man didn’t exchange snide remarks with the lady, rather he stated; ”I no get even N1, thank you for reminding me. Keyboard warrior. You are just here to fight in the comment section. Good luck.”

The woman who handed him N50k was moved by the young man’s response and made the decision to commend him for exhibiting unusual character.

When someone requested for his account number to send him money for the first time in his life, he was in wonder and told Instablog9ja about what the unknown woman had done for him.

The lady complimented him and stated whoever reared him did a terrific job in screenshots posted to Instagram.

She stated that she was moved to bless him for his unassuming response whether he is truly penniless or not.

