Why I called off my wedding 3 days to the D-Day – Lady reveals

A lady, @TheonlyKemi on Twitter has revealed why she called off her wedding with her fiancee just 3 days before the wedding.

She disclosed that her man was too nonchalant and was making her pay all the wedding bills, claiming that his money was in fixed deposit.

She said:

“Just called off my wedding because of my fiancee nonchalant attitude. This guy hasn’t dropped one penny and wedding is in 3 days, he keeps saying his money is in fixed deposit and that he will refund me. Spoke to a counselor and decided to call it off. Hope I did the right thing.”

She added that she had to speak to a counselor and that was when she took the decision to call off the wedding.