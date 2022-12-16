100 Naira we use to buy 7 wraps of fufu can only get one now – BBNaija winner, Phyna laments

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija)season 7 winner, Phyna has lamented about the soaring cost of food and other items in the country.

In a video she posted on social media, the reality TV star said that wraps of fufu she normally buys for 3 at 100 naira is no longer attainable as that amount can only afford one wrap now.

Phyna expressed worry over the direction Nigeria is heading and advised citizens to vote wisely in the 2023 election.

”Fufu wey we dey buy one/N20, 3/N50 and 7/N100 is now one/N100, where we dey go,” she lamented.

Watch her speak below:

the_belle_tiwa; Different problems in this one country 😂😂😂😂

sauceprince1; The pain is on FUFU, take it easy on her.

petiteonyii; Inflation is everywhere 🤷🏽‍♀️ but nigerian development salaries are still the same that’s why things are harder here

daniel.regha; Teni sh¤uldn’t have collected her national award, the best thing was to boyc¤tt the event by n¤t attending; Cos u can n¤t be aga!nst a govt & still let members of that govt bestow on u an award. That’s r!diculous. We Nigerians talk big, but d¤n’t know what activism is all about.

nnenna_blinks_; This girl is so funny. Phyna’s problem is Fufu. Everybody get wettin Dey worry am. I love her

jeffryprettypretty; To solve this issues, is by voting wisely

abidemi_ceo; So nna no go talk about kids school fees.the rate schools are increasing school fees now no be here

sanctusky; Inflation is in double digits while salaries remain the same. You better sha vote WISELY 💯