TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Paul Okoye rolls out photos of trolls who called his lover ugly

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her…

“He hasn’t been the same since you left”…

100 Naira we use to buy 7 wraps of fufu can only get one now – BBNaija winner, Phyna laments

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija)season 7 winner, Phyna has lamented about the soaring cost of food and other items in the country.

In a video she posted on social media, the reality TV star said that wraps of fufu she normally buys for 3 at 100 naira is no longer attainable as that amount can only afford one wrap now.

Phyna expressed worry over the direction Nigeria is heading and advised citizens to vote wisely in the 2023 election.

READ ALSO

“I am not gay” – BBNaja Cross cries out bitterly as…

Tega Dominic stirs reactions as she does suggestive dance…

”Fufu wey we dey buy one/N20, 3/N50 and 7/N100 is now one/N100, where we dey go,” she lamented.

Watch her speak below:

the_belle_tiwa; Different problems in this one country 😂😂😂😂

sauceprince1; The pain is on FUFU, take it easy on her.

petiteonyii; Inflation is everywhere 🤷🏽‍♀️ but nigerian development salaries are still the same that’s why things are harder here

daniel.regha; Teni sh¤uldn’t have collected her national award, the best thing was to boyc¤tt the event by n¤t attending; Cos u can n¤t be aga!nst a govt & still let members of that govt bestow on u an award. That’s r!diculous. We Nigerians talk big, but d¤n’t know what activism is all about.

nnenna_blinks_; This girl is so funny. Phyna’s problem is Fufu. Everybody get wettin Dey worry am. I love her

jeffryprettypretty; To solve this issues, is by voting wisely

abidemi_ceo; So nna no go talk about kids school fees.the rate schools are increasing school fees now no be here

sanctusky; Inflation is in double digits while salaries remain the same. You better sha vote WISELY 💯

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Paul Okoye rolls out photos of trolls who called his lover ugly

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her for commenting…

“He hasn’t been the same since you left” – Married woman…

“I am still unmarried because of my child” – 35-year-old single mum cries out…

“My husband has been sleeping with my 14-year-old sister” –…

Family of business tycoon clashes over his wealth as he battles for life in…

“Our vision no longer aligned” – Funke Akindele finally opens up on…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

100 Naira we use to buy 7 wraps of fufu can only get one now – BBNaija winner,…

Lady confesses about accidentally killing her dad because of her boyfriend

Man shocked as female bus passenger disappears with his money after begging in…

“His death is starting to haunt me” – Lady cries out for help…

Identity of female driver cru$hed to death by train revealed (Photo)

“I felt it wasn’t worth it” – Man says after discarding…

“Just dey play” – Nigerian lady shows off wads of cash she made after playing…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More